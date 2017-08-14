Seth Rollins Doesn’t Think WWE Needs To Have UFC Stars Crossover

Former WWE Champion Seth Rollins, who is rumored to team up with Dean Ambrose and challenge Cesaro and Sheamus for the Raw Tag Team Titles at the upcoming SummerSlam pay-per-view event this Sunday, recently spoke with Sky Sports to promote the event. During the interview, he gave his thoughts on MMA crossing over into the world of WWE. Here is what he had to say:

“I think we have maybe the most talented roster of all time,” Rollins said. “I don’t think we need anybody to help or crossover. Conversely, Seth did say that if “they want to come over to our world and have some fun then that’s cool”. However, “we’re happy doing our thing on our own”.