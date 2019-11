During an interview with KISS 103.5, Seth Rollins explained why he’s been provoking CM Punk on social media. Here is what Rollins said:

“Look, man. He spent five years on hiatus. Good for him, hopefully he’s got his head right. But he comes back to sit behind a desk and talk? That’s not very CM Punk. That’s not the guy that they want. That’s not what they want.”

The full interview, which took place prior to Survivor Series, can be seen below: