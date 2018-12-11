Seth Rollins Gives His Take On Brock Lesnar’s Part-Time Status In WWE

WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins was recently a guest on 105.3 in San Diego where he spoke about various topics including current Universal Champion Brock Lesnar being a part-timer in WWE while being the top champ. Here is what he had to say (H/T to IwNerd):



“I understand it. I understand Brock Lesnar – Brock Lesnar is our Universal Champion right now and he hasn’t been on our Monday Night Raw television show in some time. So, from my perspective, as a person who is on every show, every week – I’m out on the live events trying to bring people in to see these shows, it’s slightly insulting to me – he’s the champion, he’s the face of our show, and he’s not at our live events.



So, people who watch the television show, they’re not getting the same thing when they get to the live events. So it makes it hard on us as a team to sell tickets.”



“I think the champion makes the championship. What I do every week is try and be the champion that the show needs, since the one we got isn’t around to be that champion. So, yes, to me the Intercontinental Championship is the Championship of Raw, and has been for the last year – cause that’s about how long Lesnar has been Universal Champion off and on.”

