Seth Rollins Has Strong Words Regarding Jon Moxley – AEW, Big Announcement

During a Summerslam conference call, Seth Rollins had some strong words towards Jon Moxley aka Dean Ambrose and AEW:

“I was surprised by it. I knew Ambrose needed time away from WWE.”

“Now he’s competition and trying to take dinner off my table & good on him.”

“We are going to knock them [AEW] dead, just like we do everyone else.”

Thanks to PostWrestling.com for the quotes.

