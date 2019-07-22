Seth Rollins Has Strong Words Regarding Jon Moxley – AEW, Big Announcement

During a Summerslam conference call, Seth Rollins had some strong words towards Jon Moxley aka Dean Ambrose and AEW:
“I was surprised by it. I knew Ambrose needed time away from WWE.”
“Now he’s competition and trying to take dinner off my table & good on him.”
“We are going to knock them [AEW] dead, just like we do everyone else.”
Thanks to PostWrestling.com for the quotes.
AEW is expected to announce a big announcement soon regarding the debut on TNT:
We've got big news coming VERY soon. #AreYouElite pic.twitter.com/4qCxhISRhG
— All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) July 22, 2019