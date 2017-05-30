Seth Rollins Hypes Madden Finals (Video), WWE Ratings Delayed, WWE Stars Meet Kids, Stock

– As noted, the “UpUpDownDown” Madden finals will be released next week as Seth Rollins and AJ Styles do battle. Xavier Woods’ gaming channel posted this video of Rollins warning Styles going into the big match-up.

– The WWE RAW and SmackDown ratings are delayed this week due to the Memorial Day holiday. The RAW numbers will be released on Wednesday and the SmackDown numbers will be available on Thursday.

– WWE stock was up 0.65% today, closing at $20.03 per share. Today’s high was $20.07 and the low was $19.87.

– SmackDown Women’s Champion Naomi, Sami Zayn, Sin Cara and Carmella appeared at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Bellwood, GA near Atlanta earlier today and the Atlanta Children’s Hospital to meet fans. Below are photos:

Great time today at the #Bellwood @BGCA_Clubs Always a pleasure and a blessing talking and motivating young men and women! @WWE @wweespanol pic.twitter.com/9jIL2LdoN0 — Sin Cara (@SinCaraWWE) May 30, 2017