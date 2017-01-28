Seth Rollins Interrupts WWE NXT Takeover

Seth Rollins interrupted Saturday night’s WWE NXT “Takeover: San Antonio” event to call Triple H to the ring for a fight.

Triple H did appear but he sent security to stop Rollins from hijacking the show instead. Rollins fought them off at first but was taken to the back without getting his hands on Triple H.

It’s believed that there will be some sort of angle between Rollins and Triple H at Sunday’s Royal Rumble pay-per-view as well.

Below are photos and video from the segment: