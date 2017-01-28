Seth Rollins Interrupts WWE NXT Takeover
Seth Rollins interrupted Saturday night’s WWE NXT “Takeover: San Antonio” event to call Triple H to the ring for a fight.
Triple H did appear but he sent security to stop Rollins from hijacking the show instead. Rollins fought them off at first but was taken to the back without getting his hands on Triple H.
It’s believed that there will be some sort of angle between Rollins and Triple H at Sunday’s Royal Rumble pay-per-view as well.
Below are photos and video from the segment:
WAIT A MINUTE! @WWERollins is TAKING OVER #NXTTakeOver: San Antonio to call out @TripleH! pic.twitter.com/2HVbNiuJ4d
— WWE (@WWE) January 29, 2017
"I'M NOT LEAVING THIS RING UNTIL YOU COME OUT HERE AND MAKE ME!" – @WWERollins to @TripleH #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/hdfQlLwNxZ
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) January 29, 2017
Ask and you shall receive, @WWERollins…
HERE COMES @TripleH! #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/6FnWgR4ItS
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) January 29, 2017
Looks like #TheMan @WWERollins will have to go through some more obstacles to get to @TripleH! #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/RUCHGhsY43
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) January 29, 2017