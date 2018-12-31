Seth Rollins Invokes Michael Jordan’s Name In Chicago, Top 10 Raw Moments Of 2018

— Seth Rollins’ career roots began in the “Windy City,” home to where perhaps the greatest athlete who’s ever lived did most of his work.

When Rollins made his entrance at a WWE live event in Chicago’s United Center on Saturday night, “The Architect” gave a quick shout-out to NBA legend Michael Jordan.

Rollins referenced his storied past in Chicago and then MJ himself, giving Jordan props for building the United Center up, but then carried on to say that he was going to “burn it down.”

— From invasions to deletions, here are the top 10 Raw moments of 2018.

— NXT Superstar Danny Burch turns 37 years old today.