Seth Rollins Is Now Single

Seth Rollins has suffered an emotional bump on the so-called Road to WrestleMania after splitting with girlfriend Sarah Alesandrelli.

Alesandrelli broke the news via Twitter last Saturday, insisting that the separation was amicable.

She wrote, “We have ended our journey together @WWERollins & I.

“We have nothing but mutual respect & love for one another. More than anything what we have taken from one another will guide us on our journey in life.

“Here’s to living life & happiness. All the best my dear.”

Rollins and Alesandrelli had been dating since 2016. For those wondering who Alesandrelli is, we don’t really know either. Hardcore fans of Rollins found Alesandrelli on Twitter and pumped up her follower count, but she otherwise keeps out of the public eye. Alesandrelli has been seen with Rollins at a few WWE events, like last year’s WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony.