Seth Rollins – John Cena Note, Booker T Off Indy Events Due To RAW, SmackDown Top 10
Published On 04/19/2017 | News
– Above are the top 10 moments from last night’s WWE SmackDown in Louisville, KY.
– WWE Hall of Famer Booker T noted on Twitter that he will not be able to appear at indie events in Australia this weekend due to his new commitments with WWE. As noted, Booker is replacing David Otunga on RAW commentary for the next 5 weeks as Otunga is off filming a movie.
– John Cena posted the following clip from the gym today, which brought a response from Seth Rollins:
Most will see the green, few will see the effort. #EarnTheDay #NeverGiveUp @Tapout @WWE pic.twitter.com/SqVXFya0lj
— John Cena (@JohnCena) April 19, 2017
I knew I'd sucker ya in! @CrossFit https://t.co/2x9oWJDjCc
— Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) April 19, 2017