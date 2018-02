With Jason Jordan being out of action with a neck injury after undergoing surgery earlier this week, Seth Rollins is in need of a new tag team partner.

It appears that Finn Balor will fill that role while Jordan is on the shelf as he recovers.

WWE has updated its advertisements for future shows. Balor is slated to team with Rollins against The Bar for upcoming live events where Roman Reigns is not teaming with Rollins.