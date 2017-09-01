Seth Rollins Off WWE Tour?, Tommy Dreamer On Helping Hurricane Victims, Cesaro & TJP

– As seen above, Cesaro’s Crash Royale gameplay continues for Xavier Woods’ “UpUpDownDown” channel with a special appearance by TJP.

– The Hardys have been added to the WWE live events in Australia and New Zealand later this month. It’s worth noting that RAW Tag Team Champion Seth Rollins is not being advertised for the tour, by WWE or locally, but partner Dean Ambrose is. For the September 13th show in Christchurch, NZ, Ambrose is currently scheduled to work a battle royal to determine a new #1 contender to WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz with the winner getting the title shot that same night.

– As seen below, Tommy Dreamer is partnering with Pro Wrestling Tees to help the victims of Hurricane Harvey in Texas. They will be matching all t-shirt orders from the weekend and for every shirt sold, one will be sent to the victims in need.