Seth Rollins On Being Added To Men’s WWE Elimination Chamber Match, Braun Strowman News

– As seen on this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw in San Jose, CA at the SAP Center, both Finn Balor and Seth Rollins pinned Bray Wyatt in a “Second Chance” Fatal Five-Way match along with Matt Hardy and Apollo Crews. This led to confusion as the show went off the air.

WWE has since announced that both Balor and Rollins will be in the Men’s Elimination Chamber Match. Rollins reacted to the news by tweeting the following:

– Braun Strowman took to Twitter to comment on his segment with Elias on last night’s Raw: