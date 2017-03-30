Seth Rollins On Being Sick, Stephanie McMahon Hypes WM Entrance, Alexa Bliss

– As noted earlier, Seth Rollins revealed in a WrestleMania 33 Diary video that he has been sick. In the video above, Rollins talks about fighting the illness and says he passed on a training session with Cesaro and others so he could rest. Rollins talks about the chaos of WrestleMania 33 Week and says it will be a difficult few days but he’s looking forward to Sunday so they can get the show on the road. Rollins will face Triple H in a Non-Sanctioned Match at WrestleMania 33.

– SmackDown Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss The Columbus Dispatch to promote WrestleMania 33. She commented on being a role model in sports:

“It’s such an important time to be a woman role model in sports. I feel a responsibility to step it up time and time again.”

– As noted, Stephanie McMahon confirmed in an interview that she will be involved with Triple H’s entrance at WrestleMania 33 on Sunday. She tweeted the following today and noted that she can’t wait for fans to see what she has planned this year: