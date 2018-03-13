Seth Rollins On Dean Ambrose’s Injury, His Match At WrestleMania 34, More

Former WWE Champion Seth Rollins recently spoke with MLive. Here are the highlights:

His WrestleMania match against Finn Balor and The Miz for the Intercontinental Title:

“I’ve now got a big match at WrestleMania. A triple threat match for the Intercontinental Title. For me, my eyes are still on The Miz and the IC title and becoming champion.”

Dean Ambrose missing WrestleMania 34 due to injury:

“The biggest thing is to try and roll with it and don’t turn away from your feelings,” said Rollins. “It’s going to be ok to feel sad, angry and frustrated, but try not to let yourself be negative. Turn it into a positive and use that as motivation to get back faster.”