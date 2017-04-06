Seth Rollins On Facing Brock Lesnar (Video), Alexa Bliss Hypes WWE Extreme Rules Match, Nia Jax Video

– Above is video of Mike Rome talking to Seth Rollins before tonight’s Fatal 5 Way main event at WWE Extreme Rules. As noted, the winner will earn a shot at WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar. Rollins says this is everything for him – coming full circle and getting redemption after the crazy couple of years he’s had. Rollins says to win tonight would be huge and to earn a shot at Lesnar for the title is it for him.

– RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss tweeted the following on tonight’s Kendo Stick on a Pole match against Bayley at Extreme Rules:

– Below is video of Nia Jax on tonight’s Extreme Rules Kickoff pre-show with Sam Roberts, David Otunga and Renee Young. Regarding the Bayley vs. Bliss match tonight, Nia said it doesn’t matter who wins because they’re just keeping the title warm for her. She also mentioned that she and Bliss have discussed Nia getting a title shot after tonight.