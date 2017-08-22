Seth Rollins On If He Thinks A Shield Reunion Would Help Roman Reigns Get Over With Fans (Video)

One-half of the WWE RAW Tag Team Champions, Seth Rollins, recently did an interview with RauteMusik just before SummerSlam this past weekend. “The Architect” was asked if he believes a Shield reunion would help Roman Reigns get on the fans’ better side. Here’s his response:

“I don’t know. Roman works hard, every single day, busting his butt, having great matches, being a very entertaining character on television, and he seems to be doing just fine for himself. I don’t think that associating me and Ambrose with him is gonna- the man has main evented three WrestleManias in a row, you know what I mean? What help does he need from us?”