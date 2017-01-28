Seth Rollins On Interrupting Takeover, Bobby Roode’s Entrance, Videos Of NXT Award Winners

– Below is Bobby Roode’s glorious entrance from Saturday night’s WWE NXT “Takeover: San Antonio” event, featuring Roode with four women on each arm:

– As noted, Seth Rollins tried to hijack Saturday night’s Takeover event and call Triple H to the ring for a fight. Triple H appeared but sent security to stop Rollins instead. Rollins tweeted the following after returning to the back:

There's no turning back now. Rise. Stand. Takeover. — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) January 29, 2017

– Below are videos of various WWE NXT Superstars reacting to winning NXT Year End Awards, which were announced on tonight’s “Takeover: San Antonio” pre-show.