Seth Rollins On “My Son is a WWE Superstar”, BellaGlam Video, WWE – St. Patrick’s Day

– Below is the latest “BellaGlam” video from Nikki Bella and makeup artist Eileen, who works on several of the WWE Superstars:

– WWE Shop has released St. Patrick’s Day t-shirts for WWE NXT Champion Bobby Roode, Sheamus, Becky Lynch, Seth Rollins, Enzo Amore & Big Cass, Finn Balor and WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens. Below are photos:

– As seen in the preview below, this week’s episode of “My Son Is a WWE Superstar” will feature Seth Rollins and his parents: