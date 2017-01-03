seth-rollins

Seth Rollins On “My Son is a WWE Superstar”, BellaGlam Video, WWE – St. Patrick’s Day

Published On 03/01/2017 | By Marc Middleton | News

– Below is the latest “BellaGlam” video from Nikki Bella and makeup artist Eileen, who works on several of the WWE Superstars:

– WWE Shop has released St. Patrick’s Day t-shirts for WWE NXT Champion Bobby Roode, Sheamus, Becky Lynch, Seth Rollins, Enzo Amore & Big Cass, Finn Balor and WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens. Below are photos:

– As seen in the preview below, this week’s episode of “My Son Is a WWE Superstar” will feature Seth Rollins and his parents:

Like this Article? Share it!

About The Author