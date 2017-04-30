Seth Rollins On Tonight’s Match With Samoa Joe, Fans On Payback Matches, Bayley – Nia Jax

– Above is video of Seth Rollins backstage at tonight’s WWE Payback pay-per-view in San Jose. Rollins talks about how he gets “the feels” when coming back to The Bay Area after his big WrestleMania win a few years ago. Regarding tonight’s match with Samoa Joe, Rollins says tonight’s match is a little more personal than the match they had in the past and he believes it will be a bitter war. Rollins expects Joe to go for his knee but he plans on kicking Joe’s teeth down his throat, putting a knee in his face and calling it a night. Rollins thanks fans for their support and for having his back all these years.

– WWE has a new poll asking fans which Payback match they’re most looking forward to tonight. As of this writing, 35% voted for Bray Wyatt vs. WWE Champion Randy Orton in House of Horrors while 21% voted for Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman, 14% for Samoa Joe vs. Seth Rollins, 13% for Cesaro and Sheamus vs. RAW Tag Team Champions The Hardys, 7% for Alexa Bliss vs. RAW Women’s Champion Bayley, 7% for Chris Jericho vs. WWE United States Champion Kevin Owens and 3% for Austin Aries vs. WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville.

– Earlier we posted backstage video of RAW Women’s Champion Bayley talking about defending her title against Alexa Bliss in her hometown of San Jose tonight, from the same SAP Center she attended years ago as a fan. She also took to Twitter and commented on the big night, as seen below with these jabs shots from Nia Jax:

Ah I love you, San Jose. — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) April 30, 2017

One time I stood outside the @SAPCenter for 2 hours after the show and Matt Hardy threw up the ✌🏼sign out of his window. Night made. — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) April 30, 2017

The one and only time I sat front row at the @SAPCenter, Triple H and Shawn Michaels came fighting through the crowd. I touched their backs. — Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) April 30, 2017

The match between the whiny side ponytail little girl vs the wicked #Rude Five feet of fury, should be interesting tonight on #WWEPayback — Nia Jax (@NiaJaxWWE) April 30, 2017