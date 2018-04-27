Seth Rollins On Why He Wants To Carry On The Legacy Of The WWE Intercontinental Title

In an interview with Newsweek, WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins discussed why he wants to carry on the legacy of the title. Here is what he had to say:



“You go all the way back to the first ever Intercontinental Champion, Pat Patterson, ’til now and the million great names in between, and most recently with the Miz and Roman Reigns, they have done an incredible job on Monday Night RAW making the Intercontinental belt the title to go after every single week, the one that gets showcased the most. I just want to carry that on. I had a really solid 2018, so far, from an in-ring perspective, and I want to continue that with some great Intercontinental matches.”