Seth Rollins On WWE Allowing Him To Use The Curb Stomp Again

Former WWE Champion Seth Rollins was interviewed by The Des Moines Register. Here are the highlights:

Using the Curb Stomp again:

“I was pretty excited to reconnect with an old friend. It’s been three years since I’ve been able to perform the move. Obviously, it got a nice reaction from the crowd and from the online audience as well. It was exciting to bring it back and hopefully moving forward it’d be a nice piece to add to my arsenal.”

Working with Finn Balor again:

“Finn and I obviously have a competitive rivalry based off the fact that we’re both world-traveled athletes. We’ve been doing this for a long time and we both have our eye on the same prize, which is being the best, being the Universal Champion. Every time we get the opportunity to step into the ring with each other, we’re going to push each other to be the best and to go to that next level. There’s definitely no personal animosity there, I think we’re just trying to push the limits of what’s the best wrestling that you can see on TV is.”