Seth Rollins On WWE Turning Dean Ambrose Heel On Same Night Roman Reigns Announced Leukemia Diagnosis

WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins spoke with the hosts at Rock 105.3 in San Diego about various topics including a controversial decision made by the WWE.

In the main event of the October 22 episode of Raw, Dean Ambrose and Rollins won the Raw Tag Team Championships. Ambrose immediately attacked Rollins after the match. This was the same night that former WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns announced his battle with leukemia. Many fans thought this wasn’t the time to do a heel turn on such an emotional night involving The Shield members.

Rollins, who is slated to defend his Intercontinental Title against Dean Ambrose at Sunday’s (December 16th, 2018) WWE TLC pay-per-view event in San Jose, California at the SAP Center on the WWE Network, was asked about what decision made by WWE in this interview.



“You know, it’s one of those things, where obviously the situation with Roman is real life, and very unfortunate,” Rollins said. “But at the end of the day, I understand why Ambrose did what he did on that night, in the sense that Roman was going to be gone. There was no if, and or buts that he was going to be gone. And so if you’re going to strike out on your own, you’re going to try and make a name for yourself, I understand to a point, doing it on that night. You’re going to make the biggest impact you can make, and if that’s your goal, if you’re saying your story is that The Shield has made you weak, and you kind of want to step out of the light so to speak, out of the shadows, that’s going to be the best time to do it. You’re going to have the most eyes on you that night, that moment, and you’re going to get the most people talking about it.



“It sucked, especially for Shield fans, and it was an emotional roller coaster of a night, going from the announcement that Roman made earlier in the night, to me and Ambrose winning the Tag Team Titles later in the night by defeating Ziggler and McIntyre, and then Ambrose doing what he did. It was a lot to take in, if you’re a viewer and you’re a fan, but you’re never going to forget where you were that night,, if you were watching on TV or if you were live, you’re never going to forget that, and really that’s what we do, is we create moments that you’re going to remember for the rest of your life, good or bad.”

H/T to Wrestling Inc for the transcript