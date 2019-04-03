Seth Rollins Opens Up About Dean Ambrose Leaving WWE

In an interview with WWE, Seth Rollins addressed Dean Ambrose leaving the company:

“It breaks my heart,” Rollins said about Ambrose’s departure. “I get it. I understand this place can be frustrating. He’s a guy who’s been doing it nonstop for 15, 16, 17 years. Sometimes you just need to step away and take care of yourself. I wish him luck in whatever he wants to do.”

He added, “I know how he feels about his creativity. Sometimes when it pulls him in a different direction, that’s just how he’s gotta be. I never imagined the three of us working anywhere else or not being here at the same time.”