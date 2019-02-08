Seth Rollins Opens Up About How He Almost Walked Out On WWE

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

During a recent appearance on Edge and Christian’s podcast, Seth Rollins explained how he almost walked out on WWE back in 2014 shortly after his heel turn:

“I wasn’t ready for it, for sure. Obviously, that was not the role I expected coming out of it. When they said it was gonna be me that pulled the trigger I was almost like, ‘No, I’ve been a babyface in NXT — Ambrose is the heel. It’s not the other way around.’ It didn’t make any sense. I don’t know how to do this.”

“Honestly, it took some learning for me. I had been a heel in Ring Of Honor a little bit, but it’s just a different world here, you know? It’s a different animal working with different guys and the style is different. It’s a little more cut-throat. People looking out for themselves a little bit more, people are smarter. It’s just a whole different world.”

“When we did the turn it was excellent and then it took me a little while to get in my groove. Trying to figure out, ‘Okay, who is Seth Rollins now?’ What is this character when he’s not in The Shield?”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR