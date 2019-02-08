Seth Rollins Opens Up About How He Almost Walked Out On WWE

During a recent appearance on Edge and Christian’s podcast, Seth Rollins explained how he almost walked out on WWE back in 2014 shortly after his heel turn:

“I wasn’t ready for it, for sure. Obviously, that was not the role I expected coming out of it. When they said it was gonna be me that pulled the trigger I was almost like, ‘No, I’ve been a babyface in NXT — Ambrose is the heel. It’s not the other way around.’ It didn’t make any sense. I don’t know how to do this.”

“Honestly, it took some learning for me. I had been a heel in Ring Of Honor a little bit, but it’s just a different world here, you know? It’s a different animal working with different guys and the style is different. It’s a little more cut-throat. People looking out for themselves a little bit more, people are smarter. It’s just a whole different world.”

“When we did the turn it was excellent and then it took me a little while to get in my groove. Trying to figure out, ‘Okay, who is Seth Rollins now?’ What is this character when he’s not in The Shield?”