Seth Rollins Opens Up About Recent Injury

In a recent interview with SportingNews.com, Seth Rollins talked about his recent injury that kept him out of action:

“Yeah, I did have a lingering back issue that I was dealing with,” Rollins said. “At the end of the day, I’m able to compete. I’ve been cleared by our doctors. I had to take a few weeks to rest but it looks like I’ll be fine moving forward. I feel good. I’ve ramped up training in the gym and at my school (Black and Brave Wrestling Academy). I feel really good. I feel healthy and, hopefully, I’ll be able to pick that guy up and throw him around a little bit so I’m not the only one getting tossed around.”