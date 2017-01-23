Seth Rollins Out Of The Royal Rumble Match

Sami Zayn has won a spot in the thirty-man WWE Royal Rumble main event after defeating Seth Rollins on tonight’s go-home RAW from Cleveland. Per the stipulations, Rollins is no longer in the match.

Rollins lost the match after Triple H’s music played and distracted him. Triple H did not appear but this adds to speculation on the two facing each other at WrestleMania 33.

Sami joins Brock Lesnar, Bill Goldberg, Kofi Kingston, Xavier Woods, Big E, WWE United States Champion Chris Jericho, Braun Strowman, Dolph Ziggler, Baron Corbin, The Undertaker, The Miz, WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose, RAW Tag Team Champion Cesaro, RAW Tag Team Champion Sheamus, Bray Wyatt, Randy Orton, Luke Harper and Big Show as confirmed Rumble entrants.