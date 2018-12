In a recent interview with Fox 2 News, Seth Rollins provided an update on Roman Reigns’ battle with leukemia:

“Roman’s doing great. Obviously, he spent the holiday home with his family and he’s doing really good. He’s in a good position. He’s primed to make a comeback, hopefully sometime sooner, rather than later, but at the end of the day, he’s just focused on getting healthy right now. I will say he’s doing good, good spirits.”