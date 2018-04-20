Seth Rollins Provides Update On Dean Ambrose

Seth Rollins and Bayley were recently guests on KFM 94.5 while in Cape Town, South Africa for WWE live events. During their appearance, Rollins was asked about Dean Ambrose and when he is expected back. Here is what he had to say (transcript courtesy of IWNerd):

“He had some pretty extensive triceps surgery earlier this year so he’s definitely still on the mend and rehabbing. But he’ll be back and better than ever, you wait. Summertime, maybe late Spring. Somewhere in there, I think, whenever that whiley guy gets back to normal”

Dean Ambrose underwent successful surgery to repair a high-grade triceps tendon in December. Ambrose’s arm injury reportedly took place at the Tables, Ladders, and Chairs pay-per-view event back on October 22nd. During that pay-per-view, Ambrose took a bump on a table that didn’t break.