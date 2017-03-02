Seth Rollins Pulled From WWE House Shows

WWE has not announced an update on Seth Rollins’ injury but they did announce this morning that he is off weekend live events. They posted the following this morning, noting that an update will be available on RAW:

“The full extent of Seth Rollins’ injury remains unknown, but WWE.com can confirm that the former WWE Champion has not been cleared to compete at WWE Live Events this weekend. A full medical update will be given this Monday night on Raw.”

As noted, Rollins reportedly suffered a torn MCL in the brawl with Samoa Joe on RAW and is expected to be out of action for around 8 weeks.