Seth Rollins Reacts To Old Indie Botch (Video), Nia Jax And Asuka Tease Rivalry

– During his days as Tyler Black on the independent scene, WWE Superstar Seth Rollins had an embarrassing botch during one of his matches. While diving off of a basketball net, Rollins missed his opponent who was laid out on a table below. “The Architect” took to Twitter to react to the video, who was shared the video online:
Tyler Black Misses A Baskeball Net Dive! @WWERollins pic.twitter.com/7UpxWaCZaa
— Brian The Guppie (@briantheguppie) December 23, 2017
What an idiot
— Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) December 23, 2017
– A bit of a feud between Nia Jax and Asuka has seemed to kick off on Twitter. Perhaps this could be leading to an on-screen rivalry between the pair? Check it out:
Happy Holidays 🎄🤡 pic.twitter.com/ueXcjt1aLf
— ASUKA / 明日華 (@WWEAsuka) December 23, 2017
Ok Asuka!! I see you 👀🎄 https://t.co/VmGrxSV2Y7
— Nia Jax (@NiaJaxWWE) December 23, 2017
Say what? 🤤 https://t.co/vZQ8BySDOQ
— ASUKA / 明日華 (@WWEAsuka) December 23, 2017
I was pretty clear with what I said 🤔 https://t.co/5GsGr9Keib
— Nia Jax (@NiaJaxWWE) December 23, 2017