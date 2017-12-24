Seth Rollins Reacts To Old Indie Botch (Video), Nia Jax And Asuka Tease Rivalry

– During his days as Tyler Black on the independent scene, WWE Superstar Seth Rollins had an embarrassing botch during one of his matches. While diving off of a basketball net, Rollins missed his opponent who was laid out on a table below. “The Architect” took to Twitter to react to the video, who was shared the video online:

Tyler Black Misses A Baskeball Net Dive! @WWERollins pic.twitter.com/7UpxWaCZaa — Brian The Guppie (@briantheguppie) December 23, 2017

What an idiot — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) December 23, 2017

– A bit of a feud between Nia Jax and Asuka has seemed to kick off on Twitter. Perhaps this could be leading to an on-screen rivalry between the pair? Check it out:

Ok Asuka!! I see you 👀🎄 https://t.co/VmGrxSV2Y7 — Nia Jax (@NiaJaxWWE) December 23, 2017