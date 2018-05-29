Seth Rollins Says The Undertaker Should Retire From Pro Wrestling

By
Andrew Ravens
-

Former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins took part in a quick Q&A with Give Me Sport. Here are the highlights (transcript courtesy of Wrestling Inc):

Should The Undertaker retire: “Yes.”

Favorite crowd: “Madison Square Garden [when] it was sold out the night after Christmas.”

Best WrestleMania match ever: “[Steve] Austin vs. Bret [Hart] at WrestleMania 13.”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR