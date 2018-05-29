Seth Rollins Says The Undertaker Should Retire From Pro Wrestling

Former WWE World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins took part in a quick Q&A with Give Me Sport. Here are the highlights (transcript courtesy of Wrestling Inc):
Should The Undertaker retire: “Yes.”
Favorite crowd: “Madison Square Garden [when] it was sold out the night after Christmas.”
Best WrestleMania match ever: “[Steve] Austin vs. Bret [Hart] at WrestleMania 13.”
GiveMeSport's 60 Second Sundays: This week, @WWERollins is up and you'll want to hear his favourite heel ever, best WrestleMania match and his answer on if Undertaker should retire or not… #WWE pic.twitter.com/tg8i92M13l
— GiveMeSport – WWE (@GMS_WWE) May 27, 2018