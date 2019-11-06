Seth Rollins Sets Record Straight About Backstage Meeting

Seth Rollins issued a statement for Fightful.com regarding the reports that he spoke during a WWE talent meeting before RAW:

”Vince and Triple H held an all talent meeting to explain the travel situation returning from Crown Jewel. They commended the talent for their conduct in a tough spot and fielded questions and allowed anyone to voice their feelings on the matter. Some talent spoke up and overall it was a productive forum. I said zero words. I made no speech. Pretty simple.”

Twitter account @WrestleVotes also noted the following about the meeting: