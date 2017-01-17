Seth Rollins – SlamCrate Exclusive, WWE TV Ratings Delayed, RAW Top 10 Video, WWE Stock Down

– Below are the top 10 moments from last night’s WWE RAW in Little Rock:

– This week’s RAW and SmackDown ratings will be delayed due to the MLK holiday. The RAW numbers will be out tomorrow at 4pm EST and the SmackDown numbers should be out Thursday morning.

– WWE stock was down 0.98% today, closing at $19.29 per share. Today’s high was $19.46 and the low was $19.17.

– The Seth Rollins t-shirt from last night’s RAW will be available as a LootCrate exclusive in the new SlamCrate that comes out in February, seen below: