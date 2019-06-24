Seth Rollins Stirs Up Fans With His Social Media Comments

Seth Rollins posted on Twitter about WWE being the best “pro-wrestling in the world” and worked up some fans with his remarks:

Best pro wrestling on the planet. Period. https://t.co/Frd8occDhd — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) June 23, 2019

Doubling down. Best pro wrestling on the planet. See that Cruiserweight Triple Threat? And that’s just one night, one match amongst the many. Find anyone else alive who does what I do as well as I do it as often as I do it. Ya can’t. #WWEStompingGrounds #UniversalChampion @WWE — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) June 23, 2019

Sure do dorks. And after that PPV I stand by it even more. The crew brought it tonight. From top to bottom all out effort from every person in the ring and out. And you’re still talking/writing about it. https://t.co/0Mh5UOX5cA — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) June 24, 2019

Ahhhh I’m sorry little guy. We already have a better version of you here and he just won his first US Title tonight (Congrats @KingRicochet). Keep working hard though buddy! https://t.co/JwB36iWaIg — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) June 24, 2019