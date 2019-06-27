Seth Rollins Talks About His Defending Of The WWE Product

In an interview with SI.com, Seth Rollins addressed his recent Twitter comments that were in defense of WWE.

“You can only sit back and read people bashing what you love for so long and sit there and take it and try and take the high road so to speak,” Rollins said. “I’m real proud of what I do every single week. Not just Mondays but every single Friday, Saturday, Sunday, Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays. I’m real proud of what I do and what our crew does and the effort we put forward. And I’m not just talking about just the wrestlers, the guys and girls you see out in the ring, I’m talking about everybody from creative all the way up to Vince McMahon. We put a ton of effort into making a product that I think is pretty darn good considering the amount of content we put out there. The fact that people want to sit on there on their soap boxes on their stupid social media machines and talk down about it really speaks volumes about the generation and where they’re at. I figured if someone is going to fight back, might as well be me since I am the Champion and consider myself the top guy in our company.”

“At the end of the day, it’s not frustrations that’s boiling over, these are the conclusions I’ve come to. After watching what I’ve seen from other companies and other people and what they say and what they do, there’s just no one else on the planet in entertainment who do what we do. They just don’t do it. So you can talk about these other guys and other promotions who think they’re the best in the world or offer a superior product or whatever but they do not run 500 live events a year. Five hundred plus live events a year. That’s top talent working over 150 matches a year on top of all the travel, on top of all the media, on top of all the training trying to stay in the best shape so we look like wrestlers, not some jabronis in gym shorts who get into a ring and do high spots. What we do, no one else does. The level that we work at constantly no one else works at. I dare anyone, anywhere, any other company in the planet to challenge me on that.”

“I make a point to contribute my ideas and my thoughts and if I feel strongly about something the way it should be or the way it should be portrayed then I will make my voice be heard. Look, not everyone gets that leeway and also not everyone should get that leeway. That’s just not how it works. You have to build equity with your fans, your boss, your coworkers. You have to build equity over time and then you can get the leeway to have that kind of say in your story if that’s your complaint. Or you can just stand up for yourself and do it instead of going on somewhere else and b—hing about it.”

“I’m very satisfied with the amount of input I have. Do I do things that I don’t always want to do? Yes, but you know what? Sometimes that stuff works. Because I can’t see things perfectly every single time. I don’t have the perspective that other people around me have. Vince McMahon has been doing this twenty years longer than I’ve been alive. So he’s got some ideas and he knows things that I just don’t know that I have to learn from. Sometimes, being your best is about taking advice from other people. What we do is work together in a group and in a community and we take advice from everywhere from each and every person that we respect in our circle and we try to make things better. Yes, I feel extremely comfortable with the amount of input I have in my matches, in my promos, in my stories and in my schedule.”