Seth Rollins Talks About Standing Up To WWE’s Critics

Seth Rollins recently did an interview with TVInsider.com. Here are the highlights.

On the legends being backstage at RAW Reunion: “It seems like everyone is there to have a good time as opposed to just being at work. Mondays are work for us obviously. We’re making a TV show, from writers to producers to talent. Sometimes we get caught up in the process and work, work, work. When we have shows like this, we get to slow down a bit and celebrate the joy a little more of what we do on a day-to-day basis. It’s nice to have them around to brighten the mood a little bit.”

On standing up to WWE’s critics: “I have always been proud to work for the company. I just think it got to where it became cool to criticize WWE because we are so big and popular. It just sucks that this is the society we live in now where it’s much easier to point out all the things you think is bad as opposed to pointing out all the awesome stuff that is going on in the world. It just felt to me nobody was standing up for WWE when we have a lot to be proud of. If taking on a leadership role is what you want to call it, it’s certainly something where I stepped forward and put my foot down…The fact I had people from different departments shoot me texts to let me know they had my back because they felt I had their back. That was cool and validating. I felt really good I was representing many people who felt the way I felt.”

On criticism that WWE is ‘phoning in’ their shows: “We try to put out the best show possible every single time. And I’m not just talking about Monday Night Raw or PPVs. I’m talking about every live event. I’m talking about every department. So, if you see a t-shirt that comes out that you don’t love, nobody is trying to put out a crappy t-shirt. Every department, everybody who is trying to do their jobs. Everybody that writes stories and gets in the ring, even if it’s two minutes to have a match. Everyone gives one thousand percent effort all the time. The expectations are just so high every single time WWE does anything that I guess there is disappointment at times because expectations are through the roof. Fact is everyone loves what they’re doing and wants to be the best. That’s where all the negativity I think stems from. The fact everybody wants to be so good at it and the product to be as great as it possibly can be that it’s easy to point fingers and say, ‘Well, I can do better.’ Or say things like, ‘They’re not trying hard enough.’ Until you put yourself in a talent’s shoes or anyone’s shoes in any department. You can’t throw stones. You just don’t understand the type of work that goes into it. Just having that negative viewpoint sets a bad precedent and a tone for everybody.”

On his relationship with Becky Lynch: “We pretty much have everything in common. It’s so easy for us to hang out. It’s cool to talk shop, but we love coffee, we love food, we love fitness. We love traveling, animals. Anything you can think of. We get along so well.”