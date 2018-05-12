Seth Rollins Throws Shade At Brock Lesnar On Social Media

In a recent post on his official Twitter account, WWE Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins threw some shade at WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar while working the current UK Tour.

It’s been rumored that Lesnar’s next title defense as Universal Champion will be at SummerSlam but that has yet to be confirmed. Rollins posted the following:

“Highly considering another Open Challenge for the IC Title this Monday in London. @MojoRawleyWWE put in a career performance last week. Interested to see who wants to step up to the plate this time. #MondayNightRollins #fightingchampion #brockwho.”