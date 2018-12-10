Seth Rollins To Discuss State Of WWE Raw

WWE invades San Diego, CA at the Valley View Casino Center for tonight’s episode of Monday Night Raw. On Monday afternoon, the company announced that Intercontinental Champion Seth Rollins would address Dean Ambrose as well as the current state of the show on tonight’s episode.

Rollins and Ambrose will battle it out for the IC Title at this Sunday’s TLC pay-per-view event. WWE issued the following:

Six nights before defending his Intercontinental Championship against Dean Ambrose at WWE TLC: Tables, Ladders & Chairs, Seth Rollins will address the recent actions of The Lunatic Fringe and what’s wrong with Monday Night Raw under the watch of “General Manager-Elect” Baron Corbin, WWE.com can confirm.

The Architect has never been one to hold back, either physically or verbally, so whatever he has to say will surely incite a response, whether from Ambrose, Corbin or both.

Don’t miss “Monday Night Rollins’” must-see address tonight on Raw, live at 8/7 C on USA Network.