Seth Rollins To Enter The Royal Rumble Match, 10 WWE Stars Who Dissed John Cena To His Face

– Seth Rollins revealed this afternoon that he will enter the Royal Rumble Match on Sunday, Jan. 29. He is the ninth Superstar to announce entry into the annual 30-Superstar brawl, the winner of which will go on to compete in the main event of WrestleMania 33.

Last year I missed @WrestleMania. This year I'll be in the main event. Officially announcing my entry into the #RoyalRumble. #tearitdown — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) January 9, 2017

Rollins joins Chris Jericho, Braun Strowman, Brock Lesnar, Goldberg, The New Day and Baron Corbin, all of whom have made their Royal Rumble plans known. That leaves 21 spots remaining to be filled.

– Count down the 10 biggest disses delivered directly by WWE Superstars to the face of John Cena in the latest edition of WWE Top 10.