Seth Rollins Wants Rematch With Finn Balor, Top Talents Advertised For WWE’s London Return

– WWE has released this video of Seth Rollins talking to Mike Rome after he made the save for Finn Balor on this week’s episode of Raw. Rollins wants a rematch with Balor before WrestleMania and will get it.

– WWE is advertising Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Raw Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss, Raw Tag Team Champions The Bar, WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz, Bray Wyatt, Sasha Banks, Finn Balor, Asuka, Nia Jax and Braun Strowman the live event at The O2 Arena in London on August 29th.