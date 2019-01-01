Seven Raw Superstars Officially Add Their Name To 2019 Women’s Royal Rumble Match

Thirty female Superstars will fight for a title match opportunity when the 2019 Women’s Royal Rumble Match takes place on Sunday, January 27. The winner of the massive melee will go on to challenge for either the Raw Women’s Championship or the SmackDown Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 35.

After SmackDown LIVE Superstar Carmella earned the coveted No. 30 spot by winning WWE Mixed Match Challenge with R-Truth, seven Raw Superstars officially added their name to the Women’s Royal Rumble Match. They are:

Natalya

Bayley

Sasha Banks

Ember Moon

Ruby Riott

Sarah Logan

Liv Morgan

Banks, Bayley and Moon beat The Riott Squad on Raw last night and during the match, Michael Cole mentioned that all six Superstars are scheduled to compete in the Women’s Royal Rumble Match.

Natalya announced her entry into the Women’s Royal Rumble Match earlier in the show during a backstage segment. Nia Jax and Tamina then ambushed her.

Looking for retribution, Natalya teamed up with Raw Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey against Jax and Tamina in the main event. Rousey forced Tamina to submit to the Armbar to score the victory.