Several Former WWE Stars Speak Out About John Oliver Video

Several former WWE stars and other wrestlers wrote on Twitter regarding HBO host John Oliver’s video about WWE’s treatment of in-ring performers:

Compare the number of premature deaths to those who died of natural causes. Drug addiction is a lethal mask for PHYSICAL & psychological pain. Their wellness policy is also a sham & a selective "witch hunt" to weed out those who don't "play the game." Don't buy into #Propaganda

Thank you @iamjohnoliver As a former WWE wrestlers who has been fighting for the rights of wrestlers, and the CTE issue in the courts, you're show hit home last night. We are treated like circus animals, but more people have fought for the rights of animals than wrestlers.

ESPN contacted me on doing a story about concussions for e60 years ago. I told them that wasn’t the story. The story was on “independent contractors”. Congrats to @iamjohnoliver & #lastweektonite for their great piece & I hope it gets people taking.

Will trolls call him bitter too? Sometimes you gotta hear it from an outside source. One who is precisely accurate https://t.co/Pun9cIVpgW

WWE: We haven't done a good job of listening to fans, but that will change. And now, the fans are the authority.

Fans: We want wrestlers to have a union.

WWE: No, not like that!

— Joey Ryan (@JoeyRyanOnline) April 1, 2019