Several Matches Announced For Tonight’s CZW Event

Thanks to Philip Stamper for sending us the following:

CZW “Prelude to Violence” THIS SATURDAY May 12; Rich Swann, DLC Match; More



CZWrestling.com – Combat Zone Wrestling (CZW) brings “Prelude to Violence” THIS SATURDAY, MAY 12 to the Colossal Sports Academy at The Coliseum, 333 Preston Ave in Voorhees, NJ at 8 p.m.



– Rich Swann returns to face Dezmond Xavier

– To name a new CZW Wired champion: Wheeler Yuta vs. Zachary Wentz vs. Alex Reynolds vs. Johnny Silver

– Doors, Ladders, and Chairs, where the winner picks their stipulation for “Tournament of Death” on 6/9 – Mance Warner vs. Conor Claxton vs. Dan O’Hare vs. Stockade

– The Rascalz (Trey Miguel, Myron Reed) vs. The Private Party (Isiah Kassidy, Marq Quen)

– For a TOD opportunity: Mitch Vallen vs. Kit Osbourne

– Brandon Kirk vs. Jason Cade

– Josh Briggs and more!



Tickets available at CZWtickets.ticketfly.com! Show support on Facebook at facebook.com/events/1821490191207254.



CZW joins with IPW:UK for “Extreme Measures” at Clapham Grand, 21-25 St. John’s Hill in London, UK featuring CZW World Heavyweight champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman, CZW Tag champions The Rep, CZW TOD winner Jimmy Havoc, CZW Best of the Best winner David Starr, Joe Gacy, Matt Tremont, and more (Meet and Greet 12:45 p.m., Event 1:30 p.m.). Get more information at ipwuk.bigcartel.com. Show support on Facebook at facebook.com/events/333621127144562.



“Tournament of Death” returns Saturday, June 9 to A NEW OUTDOOR LOCATION at Tansboro Dek Hockey, 373 Tansboro RD, Berlin, NJ at 2 p.m.! Show support on Facebook at facebook.com/events/156720215042183.



Follow CZW: Twitter.com/combatzone – Facebook.com/officialczw – Instagram.com/combatzone