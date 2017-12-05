Several Matches Announced For Tonight’s WWE SmackDown Live

By
Andrew Ravens
-

WWE has announced three matches for tonight’s episode of SmackDown Live. Charlotte Flair will take on Tamina, Bobby Roode faces Baron Corbin in a non-title match, and members of The New Day battle Rusev & Aiden English.

WWE is in San Diego, CA at the Valley View Casino Center for tonight’s episode of SmackDown Live.

