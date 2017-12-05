Several Matches Announced For Tonight’s WWE SmackDown Live

WWE has announced three matches for tonight’s episode of SmackDown Live. Charlotte Flair will take on Tamina, Bobby Roode faces Baron Corbin in a non-title match, and members of The New Day battle Rusev & Aiden English.
WWE is in San Diego, CA at the Valley View Casino Center for tonight’s episode of SmackDown Live.
WWE has announced three matches for tonight’s episode of SmackDown Live. Charlotte Flair will take on Tamina, Bobby Roode faces Baron Corbin in a non-title match, and members of The New Day battle Rusev & Aiden English.