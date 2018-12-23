Several Mexican Stars Reportedly Unhappy With WWE

There are reportedly several Mexican stars that are unhappy with their current roles in WWE. The speculation has been fueled by CMLL star Rush retweeting a Super Luchas article regarding Andrade “Cien” Almas being a reason why Rush hasn’t signed with WWE. Rush, who is close with Almas, was recently brought up by Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com:

“WWE would be interested in signing Rush, of course. As for him, you should never say never, but one of his best friends is in WWE and he is not happy.”

Gran Metalik is another name that is rumored to be unhappy with WWE. Metalik recently published a poll which asked fans about him possibly working with CMLL or another promotion and the poll was deleted.

Twitter account @LuchaBlog wrote the following: