Local advertising for the RAW 25th anniversary special on January 22nd is showing footage of Ric Flair, Bret Hart and Mick Foley. The Undertaker, Shawn Michaels and Kevin Nash have already been announced the show.

Here are the names currently expected to appear on the RAW 25 special:

The Undertaker

Shawn Michaels

Kevin Nash

Bret Hart

Mick Foley

Ric Flair

Asuka

AJ Styles

Alexa Bliss

Braun Strowman

Roman Reigns

Randy Orton

Seth Rollins

Dean Ambrose

Jinder Mahal