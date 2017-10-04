Several More WWE SmackDown Superstars Join RAW Brand In Superstar Shakeup (Video)

The latest WWE roster changes from tonight’s “Superstar Shakeup” have Mickie James, Alexa Bliss, Kalisto, Heath Slater and Rhyno coming to the red brand from the blue brand.

Slater, Rhyno and Kalisto were revealed by the announcers and did not appear live in front of the crowd to hype their jump to RAW. As seen below, Mickie and Bliss made their arrivals in a segment with Sasha Banks and RAW Women’s Champion Bayley. That segment ended with Nia Jax taking out Bayley, Sasha and Mickie before staring Bliss down.

Below is the updated list of “Superstar Shakeup” roster changes from tonight’s RAW:

* Apollo Crews comes to RAW from SmackDown

* The Miz comes to RAW from SmackDown

* Maryse comes to RAW from SmackDown

* WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose comes to RAW from SmackDown

* Curt Hawkins comes to RAW from SmackDown

* Bray Wyatt comes to RAW from SmackDown

* Kalisto comes to RAW from SmackDown

* Heath Slater and Rhyno come to RAW from SmackDown

* Alexa Bliss comes to RAW from SmackDown

* Mickie James comes to RAW from SmackDown