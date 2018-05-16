Several Names Confirmed For WWE United Kingdom Tournament

On Wednesday, WWE officially announced the first eight names taking part in the WWE United Kingdom Tournament next month at the Royal Albert Hall in London, England.

Those names are Zack Gibson, Joe Coffey, Gentleman Jack Gallagher, Dave Mastiff, Kenny Williams, El Ligero, Joseph Conners and Amir Jordan.

The winner of the tournament will face Pete Dunne for the WWE United Kingdom Title on the second day of the taping.