Several New WWE NXT Events Revealed

WWE issued the following:

NXT Live is coming to America’s heartland this March. Don’t miss sports-entertainment’s hottest brand in action when NXT Live makes stops in Ohio, Michigan and Indiana.

NXT’s tour of the Midwest starts on Thursday, March 1, at Express Live! in Columbus, Ohio, before stopping at Cleveland’s Agora Theatre on Friday, March 2. Then on Saturday, March 3, NXT Live comes to Detroit’s Royal Oak Music Center before a final stop at the Egyptian Room in Indianapolis on Sunday, March 4.



Don’t miss out on your chance to see NXT Champion Andrade “Cien” Almas & Zelina Vega, NXT Women’s Champion Ember Moon, Aleister Black, Adam Cole, NXT Tag Team Champions The Undisputed ERA, Johnny Gargano and many more Superstars in action.



Tickets for NXT Live in Ohio, Michigan and Indiana go on sale at NXTtickets.com starting Friday, Jan. 19, at 10 a.m. local time.