Several NXT Stars Called Up To SmackDown Live

As seen on this week’s episode of SmackDown Live in Providence, RI at the Dunkin Donuts Center on the USA Network, the sports entertainment company held Night 2 of this year’s Superstar Shake-Up. As a result, there were several NXT stars called up to the blue brand.

Sanity (Killian Dain, Eric Young, and Alexander Wolf) as well as Andrade Cien Almas and his manager, Zelina Vega, have been moved up to the main roster.